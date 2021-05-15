$453.20 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report $453.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.60 million to $463.80 million. Herc reported sales of $368.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 114,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $114.74.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $23,818,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

