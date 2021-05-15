Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce $331.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.10 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $270.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $89.24. 226,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

