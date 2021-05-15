Zacks: Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.37 Million

Analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to announce $465.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $466.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

HOME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in At Home Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in At Home Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

