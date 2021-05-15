Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

SHC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,179. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 114,758 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 215,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 95,201 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

