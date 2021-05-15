AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce $124.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $123.09 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $99.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $507.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $509.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $575.09 million, with estimates ranging from $555.34 million to $613.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. Raymond James upgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,203.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,171 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.