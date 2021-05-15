$0.33 EPS Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Vicor posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 83,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. Vicor has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.11 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,156 shares of company stock worth $6,355,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.