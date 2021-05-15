Zacks: Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.