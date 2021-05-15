Zacks: Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

