Rupee Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $52,267.43 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078215 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,202,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

