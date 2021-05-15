TokenPay Market Capitalization Hits $2.77 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $382,182.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,483.17 or 0.99963274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00233093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004479 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

