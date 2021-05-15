TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.68 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,295,850,869 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

