$122.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $122.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the highest is $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $508.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $511.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NTB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 109,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,930. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 47.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

