Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.