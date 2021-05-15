Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce sales of $83.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Everbridge reported sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $354.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.04 million to $359.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $440.70 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Everbridge by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Everbridge by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.04. 677,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,934. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.31.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

