Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after buying an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,951. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

