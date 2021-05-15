Toews Corp ADV Makes New $923,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

