Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.60 million. DURECT reported sales of $25.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $32.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $38.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 431,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,988. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

