JUST Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $362.88 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $248.39 million and $362.88 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00095428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00513984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00232599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005120 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.13 or 0.01156121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.52 or 0.01208723 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

