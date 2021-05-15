Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce $21.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.64 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 20,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

