Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.04 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Dynatrace stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 1,499,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

