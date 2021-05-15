Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $530,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,969.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

