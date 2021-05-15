Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.04 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

