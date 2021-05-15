Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $124.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,422,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.