Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 108,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,115. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $181.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

