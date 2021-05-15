Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

NYSE:CWH traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $45.77. 1,034,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,679. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,635 shares of company stock valued at $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares valued at $43,612,308. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

