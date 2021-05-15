PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 23.6% This Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $315.01 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $28.93 or 0.00060509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.01107539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.