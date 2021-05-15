Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $31.84. 833,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,540. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

