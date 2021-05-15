Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.60 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 63,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. Research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.