TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops One Day Volume of $2,398.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $103,195.66 and approximately $2,398.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015970 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.17 or 0.01368441 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TEAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.