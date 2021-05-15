$81.58 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report $81.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.91 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $393.20 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $406.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

TRHC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 176,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,520. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

