$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $207,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 547,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

