Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 787,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,208,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

