Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,158,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,078. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

