PARSIQ Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $165.25 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00108535 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.00830950 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002913 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

