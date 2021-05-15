Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Hits Market Capitalization of $226,680.36

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $226,680.36 and $1,434.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 228% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00087845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01090417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00113586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

