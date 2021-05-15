Analysts Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) PT at $62.83

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research firms recently commented on API. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ API traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. 1,562,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.