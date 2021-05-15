Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verso by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verso stock remained flat at $$17.09 on Friday. 446,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,107. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

