LGL Partners LLC Has $25.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 14.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $271.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

