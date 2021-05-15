Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE KO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

