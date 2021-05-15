Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.400 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

