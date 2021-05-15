Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

