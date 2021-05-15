Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $34.67

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

ANAB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 284,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,114. The company has a market capitalization of $714.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

