Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $60.60

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,538,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

