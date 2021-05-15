Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.73. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $6.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $43.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $47.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $35.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $9.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.77. 2,732,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $170.58 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

