Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 154,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

