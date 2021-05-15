Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

