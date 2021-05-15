IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,717 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA traded up $23.11 on Friday, reaching $569.72. 6,465,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,402. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $354.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $314.96 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

