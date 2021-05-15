FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post sales of $632.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $648.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $272.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,235. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.62.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.