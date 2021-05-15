$971.43 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $971.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $1.04 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $724.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.19. 190,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average is $196.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $121.14 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.