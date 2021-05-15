Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.13 to $16.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $7.54 on Monday, reaching $246.71. 489,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,964. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.63. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

