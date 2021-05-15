AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 777,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,418 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 240,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 979,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,181,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

